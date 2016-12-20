Environmental groups take Canada to court over Kinder Morgan approval

Environmental groups are challenging the federal government’s approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline in court, arguing it fails to protect endangered killer whales off the coast of British Columbia.

In a Notice of Application filed in the Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Ecojustice lawyer Dyna Tuytel – representing Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation – says cabinet’s final decision last month doesn’t comply with the Species At Risk Act.

“What we’re asking the court to do is overturn cabinet’s decision and, if they see fit, to send it back to cabinet to make a decision in a way that complies with the law,” Tuytel told Metro.

According to the lawsuit, the National Energy Board did not look at the impact increased oil tanker traffic related to the $6.8-billion pipeline expansion would have on the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population.

“What the act requires is for them to avoid or lessen all adverse impact on the species and on its critical habitat, which is the Salish Sea,” said Tuytel. “So to do that, they would have to address effects on their salmon prey, they’d have to address the sound created by marine shipping that interferes with the whales’ ability to communicate, and they’d have to address pollution and contamination like the risk of oil spills.”

Of the 157 conditions set out by cabinet – adopted wholly from the NEB’s report – none ensure mitigation effort for endangered whales, Tuytel said.

“It is arguable that the Governor in Council had no jurisdiction to issue an Order in Count that adopted the Board’s findings and recommendations and until the requirements of the [National Energy Board Act], Canadian Environmental Assessment Act and Species at Risk Act] were met,” the lawsuit concludes, seeking leave to apply for a judicial review of government’s decision.

The lawsuit is one of a growing number from First Nations, municipalities and other groups seeking a judicial review of either the National Energy Board process or government’s final decision on Trans Mountain.

In announcing his approval for the project Nov. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted the pipeline expansion – which will increase tanker traffic through the Burrard Inlet seven-fold as diluted bitumen from Alberta is exported overseas – is in the best interest of Canada and safe.

“If I thought this project was unsafe for the B.C. coast, I would reject it,” Trudeau said at the time.

The federal government’s $1.5-billion ocean protection plan, announced just before its approval of Kinder Morgan’s pipeline, does include measures to protect endangered whales, North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson has said.