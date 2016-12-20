Investigators call for witnesses of knife-wielding man’s SkyTrain station shooting

Vancouver police have identified the knife-wielding man shot by officers at a SkyTrain station on Monday morning — but aren’t releasing his name yet until they file charges against him.

Both the department and the watchdog agency tasked with investigating police-involved injuries appealed on Tuesday for anyone who saw the incident at 29th Avenue station around 8:26 a.m. Monday, which shut down the station for hours and caused delays throughout the SkyTrain system.

“We’re trying to reach out to any witnesses who may have seen, heard or maybe filmed any of the incident or interaction to contact the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.,” said spokesman Marten Youssef in a phone interview Tuesday. “In these kinds of cases you have a lot of witnesses, and the initial hours of any investigation are the crucial time to speak to any witnesses.

"We live in an era where it’s not uncommon in these kinds of situations in high-profile public areas for people to whip out their phones and take video … They are a key component to any investigation."

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department issued its own call for witnesses, in which they said a man threatened SkyTrain passengers with a machete before being confronted by Transit Police, who called VPD for backup.

“As negotiations continued, the man broke his way out through the closed train doors with the machete,” the VPD said in a statement Tuesday. “He refused to comply with the officers’ directions to drop his weapon.

“As the suspect approached police officers, and the exit to the station, he was eventually shot.”

Metro arrived on-scene by 10 a.m. where a VPD officer guarded the taped-off wheelchair ramp to the station. Six metres behind him lay the knife the suspect alleged brandished, which appeared to be a double-bladed knife with a serrated back edge, possibly a tactical-style knife. By the fare gates inside, piles of the suspect’s clothing.

The man is still in hospital in “serious but stable condition,” the department said, “and is expected to survive.”