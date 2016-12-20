Misconduct allegations withdrawn against British Columbia RCMP officer

VANCOUVER — Allegations of misconduct have been withdrawn against RCMP Const. Amit Goyal more than three years after he was suspended with pay.

Goyal was serving in Osoyoos, B.C., when he was accused of five allegations under the RCMP Act, including making false or misleading statements to a member of a superior rank.

A statement from E Division Deputy Cmdr. Craig Callens says he withdrew the allegations after reviewing information from Goyal's lawyer that provided different theories that couldn't be disputed because of contradictory expert information.

Callens says the information hadn't been available before, and once reviewed he made the decision that there wasn't a likelihood of proving the allegations against Goyal.

Callens doesn't say what the allegations were against the officer.