Snowfall buildup collapses roof of New Westminster's Arenex

New Westminster’s Arenex, home to the city’s popular gymnastics and trampoline programs, has been rendered unusable after a roof collapse that city officials are attributing to snow buildup.

The collapse occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday following an evacuation of the building by city staff, who had heard a loud cracking noise from the roof earlier in the evening. No one was hurt in the collapse.

Built in 1938, the Arenex housed many recreational programs ranging from volleyball and badminton leagues to children’s trampoline classes, to the Queensborough boxing club. City staff will be looking into new homes for these programs in the New Year.

"It will be a very tall order for us to be able to quickly provide space for all the different programs that were there," said Dean Gibson, Director of Parks and Recreation for New Westminster.

The Arenex roof was replaced within the last three years, and a new exterior membrane was added on top of that. As part of the city’s energy efficiency upgrades, insulation was added to the roof. Although it is not yet known to what extent the resulting lack of melting of snow on the roof may have contributed to the collapse, it was a factor according to Gibson.