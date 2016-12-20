Vancouver mosque opens its doors as warming shelter

Vancouver’s oldest mosque is opening its doors overnight to join the City of Vancouver and other faith-based organizations in offering shelter to anyone who needs it.

Al Jamia Masjid on 8th Avenue near Cambie Street is also offering sleeping bags and food at the mosque starting at 7 p.m. for the rest of the week.

It’s a matter of feeling empathy for others, no matter the circumstances they find themselves in, said Haroon Khan, president of the Pakistan Canada Association and trustee of the Al Jamia Masjid.

“Not much separates us from being outside on the street. Some people are few paycheques away from being homeless and addiction and mental illness are its own thing too,” he said.

Sometimes people just need someone to talk to, he added.

“It crosses all boundaries – all races, all religions. Everybody is affected one way or another.”

Permanent and winter shelters in Vancouver are running out of room during the cold snap, according to the city, but other organizations are chipping in.

Mountain Equipment Co-op donated sleeping bags to the Carnegie Community Homeless Outreach Team, Yellow Cab is offering free rides to shelters, and Khalsa Diwan Society is also opening its doors overnight.

About 75 people used the city’s emergency warming shelters at Creekside, West End, and Britannia community centres Monday night, according to a written release.

Khan’s 22-year-old nephew spearheaded the decision to open Al Jamia Masjid up to those in need and says he hopes it inspires more faith-based organizations to do the same.

On Sunday, Abubakar Khan and his friends decided to go to the Downtown Eastside and ask community members what they need most.

More than 10 youth will be volunteering at the mosque at night and delivering care packages to DTES residents during the day.

About 500 blankets will be delivered to residents Wednesday, Abubakar Khan told Metro.

“We’re trying to do with this whole initiative is we want other religious institutions to open during extreme weather,” he said.

“It has nothing to do with religion. We’re all Canadian.”