Vancouver all-ages music promoters feel the pinch from city

Organizers of all-ages music events in east Vancouver, frustrated with what they describe as restrictive city permits and red tape, fear the few venues that exist may not last.

The City of Vancouver has no dedicated space for music events geared to under-19 crowds. As a result, young musicians and promoters often organize shows for all-ages audiences in basements of residential homes, in warehouses and in studio spaces. Some are held without city permits, or in spaces not up to fire codes.

Last Friday, roughly 150 young people gathered for a show at a converted studio space behind a mechanic shop in east Vancouver. The space, which goes by various names, is currently the most sustainable all-ages venue in the city, according to multiple promoters.

Karlan Morrison, a 26-year old musician and bartender, co-ordinates the space. Unlike similar DIY music venues in east Vancouver, Morrison insists that he and his partner run a legal and safe music venue.

Smoke detectors are checked regularly, emergency lights are installed above both primary and emergency exits, and licensed security guards watch the entrance.

Morrison asked that the location of his venue not be identified in order to ensure crowds of attendees remained manageable.

But Morrison believes that the restrictions under the city's Arts Event licence, which limits venues to three shows per month, makes it next to impossible for organizers to pay their costs.

"They are super adamant about only having three shows a month, which doesn't pay any bills. It makes it really hard for us to even talk about margins,” said Morrison.

With no liquor revenue, door cover usually accounts for the majority of revenue for promoters. Morrison often struggles to pay rent for the space.

Mati Cormier has been organizing all-ages shows in the basement of a residential home in east Vancouver for over a year. The 17-year-old runs her own music promotion company, Trash City Productions, and estimates that she has organized over 100 shows over the last two years. She admits that the venue she uses is not ideal.

"Ideally I would like to see a space specified for the kind of events I'm hosting - an all-ages space that has proper fire codes and is big enough to accommodate 150 kids,” she said.

Vancouver Coun. Elizabeth Ball points to the deaths of 36 people after a fire at an unpermitted party in Oakland, California as reason for the city’s permitting and safety requirements. She says that having venues up to fire code is the biggest concern for city staff.

"I think it's really important that young people and young musicians work with the city because our guys really do have [their] interests at heart," she said.