B.C. emergency room visits spike with ski season

The recent heavy snow is great for local ski hills, but bad news for emergency rooms.

Skiers and snowboarders are hospitalized at five times the rate of hockey players in B.C., according to a press release Wednesday from Trauma Services B.C.

In the 2014-2015 ski season, 455 people were hospitalized due to injuries caused by skiing and snowboarding – more than half were for major injuries like broken legs and arms, brain trauma, internal organ and spinal cord injuries.

By comparison, 94 people were taken to hospital for injuries sustained playing hockey.

“As soon as it snows, we see a spike in emergency room visits related to winter sports injuries,” said Dr. David Evans, a trauma surgeon at Vancouver General Hospital and medical director for Trauma Services B.C.

“Many of these injuries are serious and require long recoveries. Some result in permanent disabilities.”

Men are four times more likely than women to be hospitalized for snowboarding injuries, and twice as likely than women to be hospitalized for skiing injuries. Males aged 15-30 are the most likely to be hospitalized snowboarding.

Evans said many of the injuries are preventable by wearing a helmet, going slower and not being reckless.

Between 2007 and 2013, 136 people in B.C. died as a result of winter sports, half were skiing and snowboarding related, and half were snowmobiling related.

Winter sports injuries in B.C. 2014/2015: