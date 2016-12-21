'Regift'? B.C. government roasted for Yuletide 'saved' schools tweet

What was apparently an attempt to inject some holiday cheer into the un-festive humbug of political Twitter backfired in spectacular fashion this week.

Pundits and jokesters alike have decked the halls with mockery since Sunday after the British Columbia Government News account tweeted its own rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas, amidst controversial school closures.

“On the 7th day of education, #BC sent to me, 7 rural schools kept open,” read the tweet. It linked to a press release announcing that “seven rural schools get $2.05 million in funding to help them stay open,” thanks to the Rural Education Enhancement Fund.

Social media users, however, were quick to notice the light-hearted tweet about what is undoubtedly one of B.C.’s hot-button political issues as a provincial election approaches next May — and began to roast the tweet over a figurative open fire.

Many also noted that schools are being closed under budgetary pressure from the same government now proudly announcing some would stay open.

“From the government that closed 250 schools — the gift of schools kept open,” tweeted former New Democrat MLA David Chudnovsky.

Others quickly followed with Yuletide humour of their own.

“The classic regift!” quipped the parent advocacy group Richmond Schools Stand United.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation spokesman Rich Overgaard tweeted, “Haha congrats? They saved 7 schools from their own cuts!” alongside emojis of clapping hands.

Victoria teacher Robin Tosczak tweeted, “7 ‘saved’ from BC Liberals underfunding. 257 schools closed since 2002.”

Twitter user Jillian Browning continued the seasonal theme, writing, “Don't spoil the children this Christmas with … schools?”

Not everyone was in a joking mood, however. Another Vancouver teacher Elisha Bonnis replied to the tweet with, “This is disgusting. It is like you are taunting us.”

Not everyone was entirely certain the government communication staffer’s original tweet was authentic, with horticulturalist Shane McDonald asking, “Has this account been hacked? Surely nobody from corporate Christy's party is this out of touch with the electorate.”

The tweet remained online as of Tuesday evening.

It wasn’t the only Twelve Days of Christmas-themed tweet from the official account. On the fourth day, for instance, “#BC sent to me, a $45.7M seismic replacement” for Argyle School in North Vancouver. On other days, the account touted B.C.’s new curriculum, skilled trades training, and international education programs.

Others, too, took a stab at their own Christmas carol renditions. Teacher Carol Gillis, who tweets as user @LifeontheFunnyFarm, said she felt another song would be more appropriate, to the tune of Deck the Halls.