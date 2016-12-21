Few details after Tuesday evening shooting injures one in east Vancouver

VANCOUVER — One person has been injured in a shooting in Vancouver.

Officers were called to a home in the northeast corner of the city just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are not releasing the person's age or sex but say they were rushed to hospital and their condition is unknown.

A news release from Const. Jason Doucette does not say if any suspects have been identified or if there is an apparent motive.