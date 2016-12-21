Few details after Tuesday evening shooting injures one in east Vancouver
VANCOUVER — One person has been injured in a shooting in Vancouver.
Officers were called to a home in the northeast corner of the city just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators are not releasing the person's age or sex but say they were rushed to hospital and their condition is unknown.
A news release from Const. Jason Doucette does not say if any suspects have been identified or if there is an apparent motive.
He says the investigation is in its early stages and more details may be provided as they become available.