Missing cat travels 560 kilometres to Surrey

A cat that vanished in the Cariboo two-and-a-half years ago has been found in Surrey.
Pharfalla, an eight-year-old female Torti cat, was found earlier this month helping herself to food at a Guildford home.
Staff at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre collected the cat and noticed she’d been tagged with an ID chip. They discovered the cat had travelled with her family from Switzerland to Seattle, up to Calgary and then on to their new home at McLeese Lake in the Cariboo.
In June 2014, the cat vanished and somehow travelled 560 kilometres to Surrey from McLeese Lake over two-and-a-half years.
Pharfalla’s owners have been contacted and are driving to the Coast on Friday to retrieve their family pet.
