B.C. man pauses for selfie after taking down robbery suspect

A Vernon man’s selfie has gone viral, after he apprehended a suspected thief hours after a break-in and snapped a shot to prove it.

After thieves stole his wallet, jacket, and a pair of gloves from his truck on Monday morning, Kevin Barkhouse and his brother decided to try checking pawnshops in the area to see if anything would turn up. They soon noticed two men at a phone booth, one of whom appeared to be wearing Barkhouse’s jacket.

Barkhouse, a former MMA fighter, said that the two men were initially co-operative when he asked them about the jacket, and even began emptying out their bags. But after he noticed that the two had begun slowing down, he asked them to show him the bottom of their bags.

“As soon as I said that, one guy ran, the other guy started backing up,” said Barkhouse.

Barkhouse then grabbed inside the bag of the remaining man, pulling out his wallet. He then pinned the man down, as his brother ran into a nearby store to call police. That was when Barkhouse snapped a selfie of him on top of the suspect.

“I don’t really know, I figured why not?” said Barkhouse, explaining his reasoning behind the photo. “The selfie was mainly to send to my buddies.”

Vernon RCMP charged the 25-year old suspect with possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break in instruments.