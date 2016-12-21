TransLink sells Oakridge Transit Centre for $440 M

TransLink has sold its Oakridge Transit Centre to a developer in a massive deal that will help finance capital projects and transportation infrastructure.

Intergulf-Modern Green Development Corp bought the 5.6-hectare site on West 41st Avenue near Oak Street for $440 million in payments by 2022, TransLink said in a press release Tuesday.

It is one of the largest real estate deals in B.C.’s history.

TransLink stories:

“This transaction is a tremendous benefit to taxpayers, and is an example of how TransLink is using its resources to better serve customers across the region,” said Don Rose, TransLink chair.

The property had been used as a transit centre since 1948 (it was the site of an army barracks before that). At its peak, it was home 1,200 staff as well as 244 trolley buses and 182 diesel buses, serving Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock.

Most of the buses were transferred to the Vancouver Transit Centre in Marpole in 2006. The service transfer was completed in September 2016.

The Oakridge Transit Centre was declared a surplus and was marketed publicly, drawing bids from 14 potential buyers.

With the completion of the sale, $150 million will fund TransLink’s share of the Phase 1 of the region’s recent 10-year transit vision. The remaining funds will be re-invested back into property to support future projects like the Broadway and Surrey rapid transit projects.