Transportation costs add second mortgage to Metro Vancouver’s suburban housing

Just over 91 per cent of the single-family houses in Metro Vancouver cost over $1 million when transportation costs are factored in, according to an analysis by Vancouver urban planner Andy Yan.

“Drive ’til you qualify is one idea towards housing affordability, that sprawl is a solution,” said Yan, the director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program.

“It’s that disconnect between housing and transportation that gives the illusion of affordability, but it’s actually quite costly over the long run to relocate in certain car-dependent suburbs.”

Yan used data published by Metro Vancouver from Statistics Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey, which asked residents how much they spent on transportation per year. He then calculated costs with a two per cent yearly compounding increase for inflation over 25 years. He added that data to his existing “million dollar line,” a map of assessed values for single-family homes that shows how housing costs have risen over the past 10 years.

Yan calculated that over 25 years (the same length of many mortgages), residents of the Township of Langley spend 563,755 on transportation, compared to $298,459 in Vancouver — a $265,296 difference.

Langley’s steep transportation costs, combined with much cheaper housing —only 0.3 per cent of houses are assessed at more than $1 million — put 73 per cent of houses over the million mark. In Vancouver, 89 per cent of houses cost over $1 million, and transportation costs push that up to 99 per cent.

Yan’s map does not include multi-family housing because the data is harder to map, although it’s something he hopes to add soon.

“Obviously multi-family costs less than single family,” he said, giving as an example a $450,000 townhouse in Langley and a $700,000 townhouse in Vancouver, where the homeowner commutes to Vancouver for work each day.

“What looks like initially on the surface like a deal…is actually quite a lot more when you factor in transportation.”

The National Household Survey data shows that people who use public transit pay less than those who drive, and Yan believes his analysis underscores the importance of investing in public transportation, and of building more multi-family housing designed for families with young children.