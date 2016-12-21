Donations down as making ends meet gets tougher: Vancity report

Charitable donations have plummeted as more British Columbians struggle with high housing costs, unaffordability and stagnant wages, according to a new survey.

Credit union Vancity commissioned a survey of 800 British Columbians recently and released a report Wednesday that found a 25 per cent decrease in the number of people donating money to charities and non-profit organizations over the last five years.

In the same period, the size of people’s donations shrunk nine per cent, on average.

Eighty-two per cent of respondents said economic factors, like low incomes, cost of living and the state of the economy, prevented them from donating more.

The decline in donations is indicative of a larger issue in society, the survey found.

Sixty-nine per cent of people reported their incomes have fallen behind the cost of living.

“We’re very connected to not-for-profits and mission-based groups and we’ve been hearing from them the feeling that donations and contributions aren’t the same as it has been in the last few years,” said Vancity senior vice president Linda Morris. “[The survey] does seem to verify that indeed the percentage of British Columbians making donations has dropped quite considerably. The why was housing unaffordability, first and foremost, that means people are stretched and they feel like their wages aren’t keeping up with the variety of rising costs.”

The good news, Morris said, is that people are still committed to helping their communities.

Volunteering remained unchanged at 38 per cent and 58 per cent of people intend to maintain their commitment to charities they care about.