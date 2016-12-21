Victoria pooch saved by naloxone after ingesting opioid
Chica the 5-month-old pug cross is lucky to be alive says vet
A puppy is lucky to be alive after ingesting what a vet believes was an opioid during a walk in Victoria.
The five-month-old pooch, Chica, appeared wobbly and sleepy prompting its owners to head to the vet clinic right away.
“We knew that she had ingested something but we weren’t sure what. We treated her for toxicity and over the course of the next hour she went from wobbly and spacey to pretty much comatose,” said Dr. Helen Rae, owner of McKenzie Veterinary Services.
With the dog lying unresponsive on the table, Rae administered the only thing she thought could help – naloxone.
It worked.
“Within five minutes she was lifting her head,” said Rae, who then injected another small dose of the opioid antidote.
“That got her to the point that she was sitting up.”
Rae told Metro this is only the second time she has encountered an opioid overdose in the 18 years she has worked as a vet.
She says the diagnosis was an educated guess and no tests were done on Chica, a pug cross, to confirm what she ingested.
“This is a presumed diagnosis based on her vey very quick and positive response to [naloxone],” she said.
“There is not a lot of anything else that will respond to the drug that I used.”
The vet clinic carries naloxone because it regularly administers opioids as painkillers after pet surgeries, Rae explained.
Here is the difference in symptoms for a dog that has ingested marijuana versus opioids.
Marijuana
- Dilated pupils
- Sleepy but still responsive to stimuli
Opioids
- Small pupils
- Profoundly sleepy
