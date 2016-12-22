Banked sick days rack up $90M in liability costs for Metro Vancouver cities

One business organization says some Metro Vancouver municipalities are giving their employees too much leeway when it comes to banking sick days, leaving taxpayers with $90 million in liability.

For instance, City of Vancouver employees receive 20 paid sick days per year and can bank up to 261 of them. Employees cannot cash them out. But they can bank 120 gratuity days (paid days they receive if they do not take any sick days in a given year) and cash those out when they leave the public service.

If its employees took their sick days all at once, the city would need to pay an additional $35.7 million, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

“It doesn’t make fiscal sense. It leaves a large liability on the books of any organization,” said Richard Truscott, CFIB vice president.

Only three per cent of private-sector employers allow their workers to bank sick days, he pointed out.

“It’s simply unfair. You don’t find this kind of thing for people outside the public sector.”

Vancouver is second only to Richmond to the amount of liability it holds due to banked sick days, according to CIFB.

The City of Vancouver confirmed in an emailed statement that most of its unionized employees receive an allotted number of sick days and are able to bank them up to a certain limit.

But that policy is unfair to new employees, said Truscott.

“If you have only worked there for six months or a year, you have less coverage than someone who has been there for 20 years,” he explained.

He says replacing banked sick days with a short-term disability plan would ensure all employees receive the same support if they became sick.

Some city employees are, in fact, covered for short-term disability but most do not have access to a long-term disability plan and only have their banked sick days to rely on, a City of Vancouver spokesperson pointed out.

The spokesperson also noted that about 2,400 employees (out of approximately 10,000) do not have contracts that allow them to accumulate sick days.

Burnaby and New Westminster do not allow their employees to bank sick days.