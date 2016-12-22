Burnaby Hospital Foundation fundraising for transit passes for the homeless

Goodwill is on the move this holiday season.

The Burnaby Hospital Foundation is in the midst of crowd funding $25,000 for one of its community partners to help buy transit passes for homeless people in the region.

The foundation’s president, Cheryl Becir, says access to transit can have a huge impact on the health outcomes of people.

“We don’t often think of folks who are homeless as needing to get around, but they need to get to medical appointments, they’ll need to get to shelters when the temperature drops and they need to get to food banks for food security. So transportation really becomes one of those critical components,” said Becir. “[Access to transit] removes one of those barriers to good health.”

All the money raised between now and mid-January will go to the Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby, which is able to buy bulk transit passes for the homeless and those in need at a discounted rate through its partnership with TransLink.

“It’s partnerships leveraging partnerships,” Becir said. “One of the important factors is community partnerships for us, so that’s why we’ve partnered with the Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby.”