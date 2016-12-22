Vancouver’s Seafaring Santas provide holiday cheer to shipping crews

Longshoremen and industry representatives will be lending some Christmas cheer to international crews aboard ships in the Vancouver harbour on Christmas Eve.

Volunteers with Mission to Seafarers, a not-for-profit organization focused on the welfare of seafarers, will be distributing hundreds of Christmas gifts and care packages to crew aboard ships docked in English Bay and the Inner Harbour of Victoria over the Christmas period. The care packages will contain toques, socks, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, chocolate and a Canadian souvenir.

“Almost all the crew members are from overseas, everywhere from China, to India, to Bangladesh, to the Philippines,” said Steve Hnatko, Spokesperson for Tymac, a launch and tug company based in Vancouver.

“They're almost always foreign crews. And they're usually away from their home for about nine months.”

Mission to Seafarers has been providing support to international and domestic crews for over seventy years in Vancouver. According to their website, they provide a chapel and lounge, as well as services like phone cards and Internet access to seafarers working far from home. The international organization has 11 offices worldwide, including two in the Lower Mainland.

"Those that can't be with their families, hopefully it's just a little something that makes them feel like they're sort of at home," said Hnatko.