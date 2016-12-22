Change how you ask and you shall receive more: UBC donations study

It turns out encouraging people to give more could be as simple as changing how you ask, according to a new UBC study -- that’s great news for both charities and donors because charitable giving makes people more happy.

People with more to give choose charities that emphasize the unique role donors can play in making the world a better place, according to lead author Ashley Whillans.

“It sounds selfish from the outside but I think that really, among higher income individuals and people with more capacity to give, they are more concerned with impact, where their money is going.” said the UBC PhD candidate.

“With a change of a sentence, you could encourage people who otherwise wouldn’t give, to make a charitable donations.”

Whillan’s study also found those with lower incomes are more likely to donate when charities emphasized how their contribution would connect them with others.

It’s a “you-equals-life-saver” versus “let's-all-save-a life-together,” phenomenon, she explained to Metro.

It’s an important distinction that could help charities find the donations they need to do more good in the new year, but it could also help donors.

“It’s worth bringing up that it’s really important to understand the factors that motivate charitable giving because we’re also shown time and time again, not only does helping others do good for society but it's also good for donors,” said Whillans.

“Spending money on others significantly improves people’s happiness.”

The holiday season from October through December is an especially busy time for donors and charities. That may have something to do with the reality that this is the time of year when organizations ramp up fundraising campaigns, she said.

“One of the biggest factors of whether people give to a specific charity is whether they are asked.”