B.C.’s 211 phone and text helpline readies for holiday spike, province-wide move

“211, how can I help you?” Amanda Harrison said calmly into her headset. “Can I ask what city you're calling from?”

As a call-taker at bc211 — a Lower Mainland call centre for community, non-profit and social services —her two months’ training included certification as a victim service worker, Harrison said she’s learned more than she ever expected about services offered in B.C.

“It's such a huge range of services,” she said, “so it's good the training's so in-depth because you finally feel competent to answer every kind of call.

“Going through school, you learn so much theoretical stuff; here you learn how it actually gets delivered — how can you actually access a counsellor if you're having a mental health crisis, how to get into a shelter or leave a domestic violence situation.”

According to the organization’s executive director, Nathan Wright, call-takers connected 330,000 British Columbians with services.

Wright showed Metro the software call-takers use, helping them narrow down callers’ needs to ones available for their community, their demographic and particular issue.

The three most common types of call: housing and homelessness, followed by mental health and substance use, and domestic abuse. Other services include nearly 9,000 agencies dealing with everything from arts and recreation to newcomer settlement and employment.

In the first two weeks of December, bc211 received 2,943 calls. So far this year, bc211’s fielded nearly 90,000 — more than a 50 per cent rise from last year.

“Many times people are calling us and need service right away,” Wright said. “It could be somebody on the street when it's cold and they need shelter. We update the shelter list multiple times a day, so we can tell them, 'There's a bed available here.'”

The problem bc211’s predecessor, Community Information Service, was created to address in 1953 hasn’t changed. But technology has, and the renamed agency’s adapted with it. Its “Red Book” directory went online 25 years ago, and its newest service — allowing younger generations to text 2-1-1 — is “really taking off,” Wright said.

The United Way-funded service is set to expand beyond the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island this spring, and soon after to the entire province.

“We know what services are available for people,” Wright said. “They simply don't know about them.

“The United Way is so focused on ensuring strong communities. One way to do that is to make sure people actually know what's available for them.”

According to Louise Ghoussoub, who oversees bc211’s 24/7 call centre and monitors its performance, the expectation is that 80 per cent of calls, texts or emails are answered within 20 seconds — and her staff are ramping up over the holiday season when requests for help with substance use, financial problems, and domestic violence tend to spike, she said.

“It's a tough time of year for a lot of people,” she said. “Many families get together and often alcohol is consumed, things happen, maybe people have spent money they don't necessarily have. There’s always a fall-out.”

“We tend to pick that up in January and I can anticipate we'll have an influx of calls the first week after Christmas, too.”

The morning Metro visited the 45-employee office in Vancouver this month, call-taker Harrison’s tasks involved several follow-up calls to people previously referred to other community organizations.

“I checked in and see if they were able to connect with the resources we gave them,” she explained, “to see if there's anything else they need.”