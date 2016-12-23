Life-saving tent in Downtown Eastside alley will move into donated trailer

Amid Vancouver’s overdose crisis, it’s been open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, through the rain, snow and slush.

Now a volunteer-run overdose prevention tent in a Downtown Eastside alley will be able to provide a warmer, drier space thanks to a donation of a 10 by 40-foot trailer from EllisDon, a local construction company.

“It’s a kind gesture,” said Sarah Blyth, one of the organizers of the tent. “It’s just a place that’s warm and dry when people are out in the cold.”

Volunteers like Robin Macintosh work shifts of four hours, although sometimes she works for eight hours at a time, “to keep my mind occupied.”

In the time she’s been working at the tent, Macintosh said she’d done over 100 injections of the overdose reversal drug naloxone (also known as Narcan) to overdose victims.

“They’re not moving, they turn blue, some are actually dead dead ­— no pulse,” she said.

“You inject them with Narcan and after a few minutes you watch them to see how they’re reacting and give them another shot if they’re not reacting — and they come back.”

The tent opened in September in response to the growing number of deaths from drug overdoses caused by the addition of the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl, to drugs like heroin and cocaine.

On Dec. 8, B.C.’s health minister announced health authorities in Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey would open what the government termed “overdose prevention sites,” where people could use drugs in the presence of trained volunteers who would be able to administer naloxone and first aid in case of an overdose. Health officials have insisted the sites are not the same as supervised injection sites, which are currently very difficult to open because of a restrictive federal law.

There were 755 overdose deaths in B.C. between January and November, a 70 per cent increase from the same period in 2015. But so far, there have been no deaths at overdose prevention sites.

While the tent in the alley is not one of the official overdose prevention sites, it has continued to operate. Blyth recently learned that the volunteers who staff the tent, most of whom live in the Downtown Eastside, will now receive the same honorarium that Vancouver Coastal Health pays to volunteers who staff the overdose prevention sites opened by the health authority in early December.