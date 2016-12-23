Fort Langley resident brings joy with self-assigned paper route

Paper routes are not as common as they once were but for one 84-year-old Fort Langley resident, it is a routine that brings him joy and purpose.

Every weekday, Claude Gobin meets with friends for breakfast. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, its bagels. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, coffee.

Then, he picks up 100 Metro papers from the green box outside and begins his self-assigned paper route, delivering them to the nearby business owners.

“I like the exercise for one thing and I like to go through the papers and read the papers myself. And people appreciate that I give them copies,” he told Metro.

The nearby shop owners know to expect him every morning.

“At a barber shop, I get a free haircut, and at a restaurant, I get free coffee. I drop some off at the bank, I never get free money though,” said Gobin, chuckling.

His granddaughter says she can’t remember a time when he didn’t have this routine. It has been at least 10 years, Jessica Tan said in a phone interview.

“The family knows you can’t get him at 7 o’clock at night because he’s watching Wheel of Fortune and you can’t get him in the morning because he’s doing his papers.”

He is so committed to his route that even when his wife had to go to the hospital with a brain tumour last month, he headed back out to finish his route after she was admitted.

She passed away on Nov. 22, 2016. Tan says she and the other 10 grandchildren are happy Gobin is keeping up with his morning routine.

“We love it and we love that its something that keeps him connected to the community and right now especially, it gives him a reason to get out in the morning and do something,” she said.