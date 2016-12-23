The 16 happiest Vancouver stories of 2016

You may remember Comedian Jon Oliver ended off his year finale of "Last Week Tonight" with a litany of streeters and celebrities saying "F--- you, 2016."

Related stories:

But despite what was admittedly a year of some our more cherished artists and celebrities dying in droves — Muhammad Ali, Prince, Zsa Zsa Gabor, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Chyna, Alan Rickman — mass casualties in Syria's five-year-old civil war, and of course Donald Trump's election as U.S. President despite losing by nearly three million in the popular vote, not all was a write-off this year.

Metro looked back over 2016 and found plenty to celebrate that's positive and heart-warming from the year past. Here is our top 16 of 2016 list:

B.C., First Nations, environmental groups and forestry industry to protect 85 per cent of Great Bear Rainforest from logging after 20 years of negotiations. Metro's senior reporter Matt Kieltyka looks at this historic milestone.

Reporter Thandi Fletcher discovers an unlikely friendship between Chester the false killer whale and 10-year-old Lucas Nielsen is making a splash at the Vancouver Aquarium.

After Metro broke the story of two Canadian kids, 5 and 7, booted from school over mom's immigration paperwork 'glitch,' they were re-enrolled by Langley School District. Reporter David P. Ball investigates many families shut out despite no law preventing them from getting an education.



The couple, 40 guests, and a band boarded a SkyTrain for the wedding ceremony — a print exclusive witnessed by Metro's own Wanyee Li.

Matt Kieltyka writes about B.C.'s government amending its Human Rights Code to recognize 'gender identity and gender expression' after years of lobbying by the transgender community. It was a rare show of unity from both sides of the province's often bitterly divided politicians.

Reporter Wanyee Li met with Abdurrhman Said, a refugee who arrived in Vancouver 10 months ago. She learned that he has not looked back since.

Art to hang permanently in council chambers proudly designed to remind decision-makers of indigenous presence in Vancouver, reports Jen St. Denis.



Metro broke the story of a local astronomy whiz, Michelle Kunimoto, who found entire new worlds overlooked by NASA, reporter David P. Ball discovers, and even got a shout-out from William Shatner for her eureka moment.

The royal couple had a busy day in Vancouver that started at Jack Poole Plaza and ended at the Kitsilano Coast Guard Station. But reporter Wanyee Li and photographer Jennifer Gauthier captured their heart-warming visit to a newly opened refugee centre.

Metro reporter David P. Ball attends a day-long training in how to save lives from drug overdoses. Amidst a deadly crisis, dozens of volunteers lined up to learn from heroes who have stepped up to personally save their neighbour's lives.



Urban agriculture was a far-fetched idea when Sole Food first started in 2009, but reporter Wanyee Li talks to the farm's co-founder Michael Ableman about how it's taken off.

Unaffordable housing dominated Vancouver's 2016 headlines. But former Metro reporter Emily Jackson writes about a social media effort that encourages people to share why they love Vancouver. Local bloggers started the hashtag campaign in response to letters about leaving the city.

A 27-foot totem pole commemorating Downtown Eastside survivors rises in Pigeon Park permanently as a testament to a neighbourhood's resilience, Cara McKenna reports.

Everyone is welcome to borrow and contribute to the freestanding 30-book library, just one of at least 25 in the city, Wanyee Li writes.

Cohousing – private units arranged around common areas – has official come to Vancouver. Metro's Emily Jackson checks in with residents of the city’s first cohousing community.