Metrotown Station passengers warned of “significant crowding” on Boxing Day

The permanent closure of a pedestrian overpass at Metrotown Mall is expected to contribute to “significant crowding” at Metrotown Station on Boxing Day.

“It’s certainly a tough time with the overpass being closed and customers getting through,” said Translink spokesman Chris Bryan. The station is expected to be 50 per cent busier on Boxing Day than an average day.

The station is currently under renovation, and in November Translink permanently closed the pedestrian overpass that links the station to Metrotown Mall. That’s sent foot traffic down to street level, where passengers must cross Central Boulevard to get to the mall and the bus loop.

Translink says it will have four traffic flaggers on hand to manage the situation as well as more Skytrain attendants, but is asking passengers who have large packages to carry to use bus shuttles to Patterson or Royal Oak stations instead.

Because of the renovation, the station has also lost its escalators and elevator. Passengers who can’t use the four flights of stairs that are currently in place at Metrotown are being told to use Patterson or Royal Oak Stations, where they can board shuttle buses that will leave every 20 minutes and take them directly to the mall.

In the busy shopping days leading up to Christmas, the station is already facing hiccups, for instance when passengers disembarking from the east-bound train and heading down the stairs completely block passengers coming up the stairs.

The renovations, expected to be completed this spring, should solve those problems, Bryan said.