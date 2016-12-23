Vancouver entrepreneurs target Trump with cheeky underwear

Now you can make a statement about a certain loudmouth President-Elect just by wearing underwear.

Two young Vancouver entrepreneurs, Matthew Paish and Sarbjit Gill, have recently launched a new company called Undies for Humanity, which aims to sell ethically-sourced and manufactured men’s underwear and raise money for various charities.

The first in what they hope will be a long line of products is a cheeky design drawn up by Gill that features Donald Trump yelling “Blah blah blah blah” through a megaphone.

Paish, 24, explains the pair didn’t set out to create politically-motivated apparel when they first conceived their business, but couldn’t resist after watching the U.S. election unfold.

“Both of us really disagree with his attitude on women, minorities, abortion, climate change and marriage inequality so we wanted to do something with Trump as the centre of attention, but in a way that would ridicule some of the things that he’s said in his tweet and debates,” said Paish. “We disagree with a lot of what he says and puts out there, so we wanted to make him look like someone who isn’t credible.”

Paish and Gill have chosen to crowdfund their first go at the underwear business and hope to raise $15,000 through a Kickstarter campaign that runs to Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

If successful, the two hope to establish a business that will see public figures designing custom boxers monthly, with proceeds going to the charity of their choice.

“There aren’t many underwear businesses out there who manufacturer their products in North America, and there are not a lot donating to charities and supporting notable causes,” said Paish. “We came up with this model that would have a great net benefit at every stage, for suppliers, for manufacturers and to the customers, and also pay it forward to charities and other causes.”