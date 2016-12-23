‘Reach for the stars, I know you can”: B.C. teen parents learn art of writing lullabies

On their last day of school before the holidays, Rena Nadeau and Jordan Baptiste held their 10-month-old son Kaesen as a piano played through a classroom stereo.

“Know your Dada loves you, know your Dada needs you,” a singer’s voice intoned soothingly, “and when evening's done you will see me and your Mom.”

Baptiste, 17, wrote the lullaby to help get his son to sleep at night. But he said that he also hoped to change the way people see teen dads like him.

“I didn't want to drop out, and I wanted to kill the stereotype of the teen dad being unsuccessful,” he said. “School is very important — I wish I had spent more time in high school.”

Five of the eight students in the Vancouver School Board’s alternative high school for teen parents — the Tupper Young Parents Program — wrote their own lyrics and melodies, as well as artist statements to their children.

The lullabies are the result of seven weeks of song-writing sessions brought to their classroom by Andrea Unrau, a faculty member at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which also donated a keyboard and stereo to the program.

Unrau, a psychology and neuroscience graduate whose honours thesis researched children’s early musical development, told Metro she was “incredibly proud” of the five students who wrote lullabies, and recorded them.

“The Tupper Young Parents Program is this beautiful program where they integrate schooling with their regular day, and try to make it practical for the parents,” she said. “I run a bunch of programs mostly working with parents to ease the often-stressful job of parenting with music.

“Music can help children eat food they don’t want to eat, not fuss when having a bath or when it’s time for bed. Babies, right from when they’re born, love music and love hearing their moms sing. It doesn’t matter if the mom even thinks she has a beautiful singing voice — the babies still love it.”

For one of the Tupper program’s teachers, Nassim Elbardouh, “The lullabies are stuck in my head! All of them are amazing.”

Unrau spent one afternoon a week with the students exploring the basics of lyric and music composition, what makes a good lullaby, and hands-on work developing their own lullabies.

“They all wrote artists statements to their children,” she said. “One girl really wanted to include her father’s language, so she wrote her lullaby in both English and Spanish because she always wanted her daughter to be proud of that Spanish heritage.”

For Kaesen’s mom Nadeau, who came to Tupper Young Parents Program when she was still pregnant, it was the first time she’d ever written a song.