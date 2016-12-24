Metro’s festive list of family friendly things to do over the holidays in Vancouver

You don’t have to look up to baby Jesus to be down with the holidays. From millions of twinkling lights to comedies that’ll make you feel alright, alright, alright - there’s something for everyone. Here’s a small sampling of what festive-types can check out around town this year:

Enchant Christmas Light Maze and Market: Saying that my son is stoked for the world's largest Christmas-light maze would be putting it mildly. But why not? What's not to love about 55,000 square-feet of illuminated adventure? Also in the mix: a market with more than 40 local vendors, 12 food trucks and licensed eating area for the big kids. Located at 1st and Crowe Street between Cambie Street bridge and Olympic Village. Adult tickets (16+): $19.95. Kids (6-15): $14.95. Runs until Dec. 31 from 4-10 p.m. Note: some dates already sold out. Visit www.enchantchristmas.com for more information.

Bright Nights in Stanley Park: If you're looking to add some wattage to your annual Christmas-light quota, Stanley Park is lit this time of year. How lit? Three-million-lights lit. You can also ride the Christmas Train. As usual, your donations and a portion of ticket sales go to the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund. Runs until Jan. 1. More information at www.burnfund.org or www.vancouver.ca.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Carousel Theatre for Young People puts on this holiday classic at the Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St., Granville Island) until December 31. Tix $18-35. Go to www.carouseltheatre.ca for more information.

Vancouver Christmas Market: The seventh-annual installment promises an authentic Christmas market that offers traditional food and drink, cultural activities and entertainment. Plenty to do with the kids, too, including a carousel. Check it out until Dec. 31 at its new location this year at Jack Poole Plaza. More information at www.vancouverchristmasmarket.com.

Festival of Lights at VanDusen Garden: Lights, lights and more lights. More than a million of them plus scheduled dancing light shows, a new carousel and roving Scandinavian gnomes - repeat: roving Scandinavian gnomes - and more. Until Jan. 2 at 5251 Oak St. More info www.vandusengarden.org.

Canyon Lights: Like nights? Lights? Heights? Get all three when you hit up Capilano Suspension Bridge Park (3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver) until Jan. 8. See the world’s tallest living Christmas tree, go on a Snowy Owl Prowl, decorate gingerbread cookies and make your own Christmas card (by donation). New this year: “Fireflies,” an interactive lighting display in the rainforest. Partial proceeds to BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. More information at www.capbridge.com.