2016 in Review: B.C.’s runaway real estate market

The adjectives used to describe it included hot and sizzling. Sometimes it was called a bubble or a debacle; prices jumped and rose sharply and skyrocketed.

But the first week of January 2016 was when B.C.’s real estate boom got personal, when thousands of property owners across Metro Vancouver learned their assessment would rise by double digits, in some cases by as much as 40 per cent. The increase meant some homeowners would pay more in property tax, and while the increased home value was a boon for some, others worried about the seemingly ever-increasing cost of simply staying put in the region.

On Feb. 6, the Globe and Mail published a story that showed “the real estate technique fuelling Vancouver’s housing market.” The story detailed how some realtors were assignment contracts to flip properties and make untaxed profits. The B.C. government would later change the rules around assignment contracts.

In March, Vancouver’s annual homelessness count revealed the highest number of people sleeping outside in 10 years.

How big a role foreign buyers were playing in B.C.’s real estate market continued to be a question, but throughout the spring, the B.C. government maintained that it was the historically high prices were simply a matter of supply and demand, not an infusion of wealth from overseas. But in May, Finance Minister Mike de Jong did commit to finally start tracking how many properties were being bought by foreign nationals.

By June, prices for single detached homes had risen by more than 40 per cent in some areas of Metro Vancouver. Condo prices also shot up by 25 per cent.

In July de Jong released the first batch of foreign buyer data, showing that foreign buyers bought over $800 million in property in Metro Vancouver in a three-week period in June. At the same time, de Jong announced a 15 per cent property transfer tax on foreign nationals who bought property in Metro Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the City of Vancouver introduced an empty homes tax and new policy directed at the short-term rental market (like Airbnb).

The extreme spike in housing prices also started to show up in the rental market. Renters reported feeling pressure from landlords through methods like eviction to renovate or use units for family use, or demanding that tenants sign a rental contract with a set-in-stone vacate date.

In August, Metro reported that data collected from Craiglist showed that Vancouver rents were on track to increase 20 per cent by the end of this year. That prediction was recently confirmed by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s annual rental market survey, which showed that rents for purpose-built rental buildings went up 6.4 per cent — the highest increase ever recorded by the agency.