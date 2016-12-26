2016 in Review: Decision time for B.C. pipelines

Although British Columbia didn’t see anywhere near the kind of protests that Standing Rock Sioux reservation has seen since its “water protectors” camp started on April 1 against a pipeline through the Dakotas, one could still describe 2016 as a “year of the pipeline.”

That’s because it’s the year that the federal government hammered the final nail in the coffin of the $8-billion Enbridge Northern Gateway project across northern B.C. — which would have cut through the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, against a declared “unbreakable wall of opposition” from First Nations it would have crossed.

It’s also the year the same government concerned about tanker risks and pipeline spills in the pristine temperate rainforest gave its nod of approval to another project through the heart of Metro Vancouver.

"This is a defining moment for our project and Canada's energy industry," said Kinder Morgan Canada’s president Ian Anderson in a statement.

But the federal go-ahead for his $7-billion Trans Mountain expansion still depends on B.C.’s five conditions being met, and the outcome of lawsuits and blockades promised by indigenous opponents.

“We’re fighting the same fight and protecting the same thing — which is water — not just for indigenous communities but for all communities,” Jerilyn Webster told Metro during a sit-in of Dakota Access Pipeline investor TD Bank in Vancouver. “When the time comes, when pipelines are trying to start construction … that will be the time when we ask Standing Rock to show the same solidarity for us in B.C.”

It’s no idle threat. Two years ago, at least 150 protesters were arrested on Burnaby Mountain for civil disobedience against Kinder Morgan’s test drilling in preparation for their Trans Mountain Expansion Project — a controversial proposal that would increase tanker traffic sevenfold through Burrard Inlet to roughly 400 new ships a year.

Now, local First Nations, landowners concerned about repeats of the existing pipeline’s Burnaby accident in 2007, environmental groups and city mayors are saying the fight will focus on that project — despite the Texas proponent’s promises it would bring thousands of construction jobs and revenue to the province.

Capt. Chris Badger, a Master Mariner who retired as Vancouver port’s chief operating officer in 2011, acknowledged there’s risk with the proposal — as with any project — but insisted it’s been studiously modeled and bolstered with safety measures such as state-of-the-art escort tugboats.

He’s consulted part-time since retiring for Trans Mountain.

“If all the checks and balances are put in place,” he told Metro in an earlier interview, “all these things put in place, in my view, lower the probability considerably of there being an incident involving one of these tankers.”

Those risks are still too high for some advocates, particularly because there are only 80 southern resident orcas left in the region’s waters, through which the tankers would travel.

According to Alexandra Woodsworth, with the Georgia Strait Alliance, increasing tanker traffic would disrupt orcas through increased noise, but any major spill could trigger the “iconic” population’s demise.

“Southern resident orcas are listed as endangered and already face imminent risk of extinction. They’re at a tipping point … Approval of Kinder Morgan is approval of the extinction of our southern resident orcas.”