Search on for two hikers missing on BC's Cypress Mountain
VANCOUVER — North Shore Rescue says about 20 of its members have scoured the trails surrounding Cypress Mountain in a search for two hikers who may be lost.
The two men embarked on a Christmas Day hike on the British Columbia mountain but have not been heard from since.
The search was prompted by the discovery of their car in a parking lot.
The vehicle is registered to 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee, and it’s believed he is accompanied by 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam.
The search, which is being assisted by Lions Bay Search and Rescue, will resume in the morning when a helicopter will conduct an aerial search.
Mike Danks of North Bay Rescue says the missing hikers have no extra clothing and have "just a tiny little pack with an energy bar and some water.” (News1130)