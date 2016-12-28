B.C. court rules against allowing man's trial to be held in French

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A judge in British Columbia has ruled against a man's bid to have his trial heard in French.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Murray Blok says in a written decision that the Francophone man who applied for a judicial review of his request did not prove that a lower court made a mistake in refusing him a French-language trial.

Joseph Bessette is disputing a charge of driving while prohibited dating back to September 2014, and asserts his right to have a trial in French.

Bessette applied for the right in provincial court, claiming he can request his trial be conducted in either of Canada's official languages, but the judge refused.

The Crown claimed at both hearings that because the alleged offence falls under provincial law instead of the federal criminal code that it can only be tried in English, with interpretation if necessary.