B.C. schools are boosting children's ‘physical literacy’ — through dance

Schools across British Columbia are getting hundreds of kids dancing — and teachers are discovering it’s helping address anxiety, low confidence and decreasing physical activity.

Brooke Yantzi, creative director of Dancing With Life, has taken a new method of dance instruction into nearly a dozen Vancouver area schools this past term, roughly 25 province-wide, as well as training more than 30 Kamloops teachers in the method for that city’s school board.

“The response has been super positive, warm and welcoming,” she told Metro in an interview. “They see that it's incredible for kids.”

Yantzi’s teaching a method known as “DANCEPL3Y” — pronounced “dance-play,” the “3” referring to its three basic principles: be positive, be fun, and be yourself.

According to the method’s founder, Vancouver-based Mélanie Levenberg, the aim is “developing physical literacy through dance.”

Physical literacy “is the physical competence, confidence and motivation to be active for life,” Levenberg stated in an email. But although it’s recommended that children have between 30 to 60 minutes of “moderate to vigorous” physical activity every day, the Canadian average is a mere seven minutes, Yantzi said.

“It's no secret that children these days aren't getting as much physical activity,” she said. “Essentially, Dancepl3y's focus is on building physical literacy — fundamental movement skills like hop, skip, run, jump — and really developing those in a child.”

To help boost those skills — and participants’ confidence to use them — the method uses nearly non-stop music accompaniment drawn from many styles including pop hits kids will know, as well as hip hop, Bollywood, jazz, funk, swing and even the waltz.

Instructors teach participants simple movements and sequences, but encourage them to adapt them to their own personal style.

But don’t call it “freestyle,” Yantzi emphasized. In fact, there’s a carefully facilitated structure to the method’s classes, which she’s taught from single classrooms up to 4,000-person stadiums and, recently, an outdoor flash mob of 1,000 children in Kamloops.

“What we do is actually pretty structured, but we're giving enough structure so that people actually feel confident,” she explained, recounting her own experiences learning traditional dance including ballet. “More formal forms of dance will teach skills such as technique, and focus on smaller details and following a sequence of patterns or sets — often they'll turn off the music, teach a combination, put the music back on and you do the combination.

“In our class, the music's playing pretty much the whole time, and we're teaching as the music's playing. We're more focused on connecting to the beat and teaching simple sequences, or simple moves, but we're giving space for people to actually experience how they do it in their own style.”

While DANCEPL3Y founder Levenberg’s background is in physical education and kinesiology, Yantzi arrived at it through her psychology degree focusing on mental health and self-esteem issues.

In her seven years working in schools around the world, Yantzi’s seen children described by teachers as “never participating” in activities change course and overcome their anxiety.

“Anxiety has spread into every area,” Yantzi said. “Moving our body to music is one of the only things that activates every single part of your brain.

“So giving kids the confidence to try new things, where they're not going to get it wrong and where they cannot fail — where you can just give it a try and go for it — is so powerful for their anxiety and stress levels.”

She said that just incorporating more physical activity or simple dance moves into each school day can “drastically change” children’s mental and physical health, and even reduce behavioural problems.

Whether it’s teachers adding a five-minute classroom dance break to energize their pupils, or bringing DANCEPL3Y instructors to facilitate a workshop, school districts are increasingly finding different ways to add physical literacy to the curriculum.

“By allowing you to be constantly dancing it with your own style, it becomes a real acceptance of who you are. That’s a cycle that continues throughout life.”

One school Yantzi worked with in Ontario, she recalled, managed to bring dance and movement into its classrooms and hallways multiple times a day with a simple tweak: instead of a school bell noisily marking the end of each class, administrators broadcast Pharrell Williams’ hit song Happy over the announcement system.