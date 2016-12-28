Deep snow on Vancouver Island traps B.C. hiker in truck

VICTORIA — A Victoria man who set out to hike in a central Vancouver Island park on Christmas Day ended up spending most of the holiday stuck in his vehicle on a remote logging road.

Paul Berry of Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue says the man was airlifted to safety late Tuesday.

Berry says crews responded after picking up an emergency beacon from Strathcona Park, west of Comox.

Avalanche conditions were a factor and ground crews could not initially reach the man Tuesday.

A helicopter spotted him and airlifted him out a few hours later.