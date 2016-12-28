'Delusions' likely trigger for break-in call in Nanaimo, B.C.: police

NANAIMO, B.C. — Police say a call about a break-in has resulted in a man being taken to hospital for apparent mental health issues in Nanaimo, B.C.

The RCMP say the man called 911 Tuesday night, saying several people were trying to break into his house and he wanted permission to shoot at them.

They say that while the dispatcher was speaking with him, a shot was fired.

Officers arrived to find a man in the road, holding a shotgun and they demanded he drop the weapon.

The RCMP say the man eventually complied before fleeing to a nearby yard, where he was taken into custody.