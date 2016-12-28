Language Partners ‘re-stitches social fabric’ between Vancouverites

After studying languages for a decade and growing up in the Middle East, it wasn’t until she exchanged language skills with a Turkish-speaker in Montreal 10 years ago Mary Leighton discovered she’d been missing something.

“I realized it was the first time I felt I was actually using another language to communicate and find meaning,” the Vancouver resident told Metro in an interview. “It was a really profound methodology for both improving language and having social benefits of developing trust, getting over fear, and having fun.”

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old language educator founded Language Partners B.C., a company that gets language lessons outside the more conventional classroom and workbook, and instead gets small groups around a common table and sharing their knowledge and cultures.

“Having neighbours meet each other is my vision,” she explained. “For me and the participants, it's much more about community and re-stitching social fabric — especially in this critical time when there's so much fear and loathing and xenophobia and anxiety about, 'What does my neighbour think? What are their values?'”

In the process, however, friendships have flourished and, of course, participants have ramped up their language skills and are able to communicate effectively in daily life.

Each two-hour session, Leighton said, starts with a check-in about how participants are doing, and discussion of any major events in the world that week. Then students break into partners and spend 45 minutes in one of their languages, then switch to the other learners’ language. At the end, they return to the group and share what they learned that week.

The first 12-week cohort — a group of 10 Arabic-speaking women and 10 English-speaking women — began in February. Leighton’s since hosted a similar course with men, as well as a multilingual cohort blending Turkish, Armenian, Kurdish and English.

“We're getting feedback is that people really like having all those different languages and backgrounds together in the same room,” Leighton said. “So for the next iteration, we might not be language-specific for the programs.





“Rather than just focusing on an exchange between one language and another, people want to really connect and know each other — not just their partner, but the people around the table with them.”



Leighton, who has taught English and Turkish professionally, has herself learned French, Spanish and Arabic and is currently in a course offered on Tsleil-Waututh Nation in the Hul'qumi'num language.

In 2017, she hopes to bring Chinese into her language exchange options, as well as to further explore the multilingual approach she piloted with the Turkish-Kurdish-Armenian-English program.

Most importantly, Leighton said, she plans to shrink class sizes to cap them at ten students because the relationship-building has been so rewarding for Language Partners B.C.’s graduates so far.