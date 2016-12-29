Cool places in B.C. to ring in the New Year

Looking for something unique to do to ring in the New Year? Look no further. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the coolest events happening around B.C. to celebrate the launch of 2017.

VANCOUVER ISLAND

Free yourself from an escape room, Victoria

Depending on how you felt about 2016, this could be a symbolic and insanely fun way to ring in the New Year: try to get out of a themed escape room. Trapped features four 5-D rooms: the Medieval Prison, Ancient Pyramid, Death Note and Contaminated Hospital. Rooms are open until 2 a.m., so get some friends together, and see if you can escape.

Where: Trapped, 1211 Wharf St., Victoria

Starts: 3 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Cost: Starts at $25

Roaring 20s party at the Manor, Victoria

If you were in awe of the costumes in The Great Gatsby, this may be the party for you. The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is hosting a Roaring ‘20s party in its beautiful English manor house. There will be chef-attended food stations, sparkling toast, and live big band swing music.

Where: Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Starts: 8 p.m.

Cost: $160

FYI: Reservations required

Candlelight Yoga, Nanaimo

If raucous parties aren’t your thing and you’d rather welcome 2017 on a more mellow, meditative note, then candlelight yoga might be the answer. Moksha Yoga is hosting two classes on New Year’s Eve. Drop by to breathe deeply, move intentionally, and set a conscious intention for the year ahead.

Where: Moksha Yoga, Rutherford Rd., Nanaimo

When: First class starts at 8:30, second class at 11 p.m.

Cost: Suggested donation $10

Night snowshoe and fondue at Mount Washington

This is my type of New Year’s Eve celebration: snowshoeing through stands of majestic old growth forest in Strathcona Provincial Park, followed by a three-course cheese and chocolate fondue dinner at Raven Lodge.

Where: Mount Washington, Courtenay

When: Tour starts at 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $64. Kids 12 and under are $41

FYI: Book in advance

WHISTLER

Fire and ice show, skating and fireworks in the Village

Family-friendly celebrations will be taking place at venues throughout Whistler Village, including games, crafts and activities for kids, as well as an early countdown. Watch world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire, and finish with midnight fireworks at Skier’s Plaza.

Where: Whistler Village

Starts: 6 p.m.



Cost: $12.50 until Dec. 30, then $15. Kids under 2 are free

FYI: Wristbands required for some events. This is an alcohol-free event.

VANCOUVER & LOWER MAINLAND

Food trucks and fireworks at the waterfront

If you’re looking for a big party, this is it. Last year’s Concord Waterfront Festival attracted more than 80,000 people, making it the country’s largest New Year’s Eve event. There will be 20 food trucks, free music – including performances by Wintersleep and the New Pornographers, and fireworks over Coal Harbour at midnight.

Where: Howe and Burrard

Starts: 6:30 p.m.



Cost: Free

FYI: This is an alcohol-free event

Murder Mystery

Ring in the New Year by trying to figure out who done it, at Brock House Restaurant’s murder mystery cocktail and dinner party. The event features seven professional actors dispersed amongst the guests incognito, as well as a four-course dinner, live music and a DJ after the show.

Where: Brock House Restaurant

Starts: 7 p.m.

Cost: $147



Laugh your way into the New Year at TheatreSports

If you need to find some comic relief in the headlines that shocked and dismayed us in 2016 (the U.S. election springs to mind), head to Granville Island for one of Vancouver Theatre Sports League’s three Year In Review shows. Tickets include party favours and a glass of bubbly.

Where: Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau St., Granville Island

Starts: 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $32

Paddleboat river cruise, New Westminster

Ring in the New Year with a Fraser River cruise on the M.V. Native, a 100-passenger paddlewheeler and replica of the boats that plied the river from the late 1850s until the 1920s. The four-hour cruise will include a DJ, party favours, hors d’oeuvres and champagne at midnight.

When: Starts at 8:30 p.m.



Cost: $65

FYI: This is a 19+ event

VANCOUVER-AREA MOUNTAINS

Tubing and s’mores at Mt Seymour

Snow tubing and tobogganing, musicians and roving performers, food vendors, fire spinning and fire pits, self-guided snowshoe treks along lantern-lit trails, chocolate fondue, fireworks, s’more stations and free hot apple cider. Really, need I say more?

Where: Mt. Seymour

Starts: 6 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $15. Children 2 and under are free

FYI: This is an alcohol-free even

Romantic sleigh ride and mountain-top skating at Grouse Mountain

Bundle up and go skating arm-in-arm on Grouse’s Mountain’s 8,000-square-foot mountaintop ice rink or hop on a sleigh ride, and welcome in 2017 under the stars. Grouse Mountain’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration also features snowshoeing, tobogganing, s’mores and fireworks.

Where: Grouse Mountain

Starts: 5 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $9.95 for kids 5 and up. Up to $24.95 for adults.

FYI: This is an alcohol-free event



THOMPSON AND OKANAGAN



Bowl your way into 2017, Kelowna

Here’s a New Year’s Eve party that’s right up Jeff Lebowski (a.k.a. the Dude)’s alley. Get it? McCurdy Bowling Centre is hosting an evening of unlimited bowling, an appie buffet, door prizes, games and champagne at midnight. The family-friendly event is open to all ages.

Where: McCurdy Bowling Centre, Kelowna

Starts: 8 p.m.

Cost: Kids $21.50, adults $38, 4 and under is free



Aerial ski show and torch parade at Sun Peaks Resort, Kamloops

New Year’s Eve celebrations at Sun Peaks kick off with the First Flight Big Air Invitational aerial ski and snowboard show, fire dancers, and skiers descending the hill holding lit torches for the Torchlight Parade. A fireworks show ends the night’s festivities.

Where: Sun Peaks Resort, Kamloops

Starts: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

FYI: This is an alcohol-free event

THE NORTH

Watch the Northern Lights at Muncho Lake

Muncho Lake Provincial Park is listed as one of the best spots in all of Canada to see the Northern Lights. Viewers can often see the stunning light display reflecting off Muncho Lake at the Northern Rockies Lodge, which – conveniently – is open all year round. The lodge will be hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner featuring fireworks and champagne.

Where: Northern Rockies Lodge, Muncho Lake

Starts: All day and evening