Heavy snow, collisions wreak havoc on highways in southern B.C.

VICTORIA — Heavy snow and related accidents are causing traffic snarls along many highways in southern British Columbia.

The Ministry of Transportation says more than 30 centimetres of snow fell over five hours in the Southern Interior region on Thursday afternoon, leading to a number of temporary highway closures.

The weather forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt in both directions for over an hour, and once the road re-opened, a truck spun out, leading to a closure of the northbound lane until late in the evening.

Highway 1 between Yale and Boston Bar was also closed for a period due to heavy snow, and sections of the route around Revelstoke and Golden are scheduled to be blocked off again on Friday for avalanche control.

The Transportation Ministry says crews will work around the clock to clear the roads for drivers, but motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution or make alternate travel plans.