Police investigate human remains found in woods in Delta, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off a major Metro Vancouver thoroughfare.
Officers were called Thursday morning after a passerby made the discovery near Nordel Way.
The major-crimes section has been called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances around the death.
A police news release says they are working with the coroner to confirm the gender and identity of the person.