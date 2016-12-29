Senior Vancouver police officer charged with sex crimes and breach of trust

VANCOUVER — A senior Vancouver police detective is facing several charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice.

Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer says Det. Const. James Fisher was arrested on Wednesday and charged today in a case that involved two victims, one of them a juvenile.

Because of a publication ban, Palmer says few details about the allegations can be released.

He says the investigation into the officer focused on allegations from August 2015 to November of this year.

Palmer called the charges troubling and says the investigation was launched after another officer came forward with information.