Tips to surviving the annual polar bear swim in English Bay

While umpteen Lower Mainlanders are nursing hangovers on Jan. 1, thousands more will be squeezing into barely-there attire and stampeding – en masse – into the frigid waters of English Bay.

The Polar Bear Swim is an epic Vancouver tradition dating back almost a century, and if you’re thinking of taking the plunge for the first time, there are a few tried and true strategies to help you survive the experience.

Don’t get undressed too soon

Unless you’re one of the handful of people who don Santa costumes for the frigid swim, keep your clothes on until just before it’s time to run in the water, so you can stay warm as long as possible.

Make sure you have a waterproof bag for your swimwear, as well as a toque, a change of footwear, and a robe or other dry, warm clothes that are easy to change into when you’re dripping and cold.

Bring a cheering squad to hold your stuff

“It’s always handy to have someone with your clothes and towels when you come out,” says Lisa Pantages, whose grandfather started the Polar Bear Swim in 1920, and who’s been running into the ocean on New Year’s Day for as long as she could walk.

Sean Healy, who works for the Vancouver Park Board and does the Polar Bear swim every year, describes this important post-swim team as your “refuge”.

“They are kind of like first aid, they come to the edge of the edge of the water and give (you your) towels,” he says.

Pantages suggests keeping your head and feet covered as soon as you get out, especially if you don’t put your clothes on right away.

“My grandfather swore by covering his body in olive oil,” she says, adding there may be less science behind that strategy, and more tradition or superstition.

For modest Polar Plungers, the bathhouse is open for changing, but it does get busy. Instead, many people simply change into dry clothes right on the beach, with their entourage holding towels around them.

“You will be cold, no matter what you wear,” says Healy. “It does take a while for that cold shock to wear off.”

Wear something on your feet.

“Wear something that you can go into the water with, and something that’s light,” says Pantages. “Flip flops are not a great idea. Wear … old running shoes.”

“(Footwear) takes the edge off if you happen to hit an irregularly shaped rock (when) your feet are stone cold,” adds Healy.

The less you wear, the better.

“You don’t want anything that could potentially catch water and pull you under, like bat wings,” Pantages says.

“Wear a bathing suit or a smaller costume, something closer to your body. If you have more (layers) on, it’s going to hold the cold of the air. I wear my grandfather’s old 1920s wool bathing suit and it’s amazing.”

Decide whether you are a sprinter, or a wader

Healy’s strategy is to wait for the run-and-plungers to make their way in – and then quickly out of – the water. Then joins the second wave of tentative waders.

“There is a very enthusiastic front line that wants to get in the water … and it’s kind of akin to door crasher specials at a sale, people can’t get in fast enough. But equally, they can’t seem to get out fast enough,” he says.

“And (then there’s) the slow cautions waders. And I’ll confess I’m the latter.”

“It’s brilliantly refreshing, and you feel as if you are incredibly alert, you are engaged, it feels as if you are on top of the world.”

Pantages says it takes a second for the shock of the cold to hit you, and when it does, it can leave you breathless.

“But you do get an incredible adrenaline rush,” she says. “There is something kind of cleansing and rewarding about it.”

Save the celebratory drinks until afterwards

“A lot of people like to have a little bit of a shot of a drink before they go in, but don’t over-do it because it lowers your core body temperature,” says Pantages. “Have a hot drink waiting for you when you get out.”

Final thoughts

“We like people to be free and have fun and (wear) whatever inspires them, but be thoughtful about the other people … around. And be sensible about it,” says Pantages.

“It really is exciting because you feed off the other people who are there. And there is a lot of noise, a lot of people chanting or singing, there’s often a parade of some of the craziest costumes.”

“There is something almost metaphysical about it,” adds Healy. “It’s a wonderful feeling to have done this with a group of other people. There’s lots of high fiving and hugs. There’s a marvelous sense of connection. And you’ve just done it with a group of 2,000 other people.”

HISTORY OF THE POLAR BEAR SWIM