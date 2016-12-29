Victim of fatal fire in Smithers, B.C., identified

SMITHERS, B.C. — Officials have released the name of a woman who died following a kitchen fire in Smithers, B.C., on Christmas Day.

The BC Coroners Service says a neighbour found 87-year-old Mary Redman injured after the blaze.

Redman was taken to hospital but died there on Monday.

RCMP have said an elderly victim was cooking some type of syrup on her stove Sunday afternoon when the fire began.

Police and the coroners service are both investigating the death.