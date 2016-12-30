Vancouver in 2016 through the eyes of Metro photographer Jennifer Gauthier

Metro photographer Jennifer Gauthier looks back on some of the most eye-catching stories of last year.

Syrian refugees

Mohammed Asaleh,a national youth worker with the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. (right) translated for Alaa and Yossra Almahameed (seen here with daughters Reemas and Reetaj) during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit on Sept. 25, 2016. Metro first spoke with Asaleh in Dec. 2015, ahead of his job interview with the ISSBC and his first meeting with the Prime Minister, and a week after Deana Brynildsen of New Westminster began a GoFundMe campaign and raised the $30,000 needed to sponsor Alsaleh's mother, brother and two sisters. The family’s sponsorship applications were approved a few months ago but have yet to be finalized.

Royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Immigrant Services Society of B.C. during their Royal Tour on Sept. 25, 2016.

Trudeau announces transit funding

A maintenance worker waves to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as he arrives to a press conference aboard a SkyTrain with Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and B.C. Premier Christy Clark. Trudeau announced funding for transit in B.C. at the Sky Train Operations and Maintenance Centre in Burnaby on June 16, 2016.

Living in a car

Deborah Sexton has been living in her car ever since being evicted a year ago from the North Vancouver house she had rented for 34 years. Metro Vancouver renters are finding it difficult to find a new place to live after being displaced.

Tent city

Stacey Dubois comforts Ilona Schild after she addressed the crowd gathered at 58 W Hastings on Nov. 24th, 2016. Residents of a tent city rallied against the City’s court injunction to dismantle the site. The remaining residents and supporters walked down East Hastings and Main street to Thornton park.

Ilona Schild, 51, addressed the crowd gathered at 58 W Hastings on Nov. 24th, 2016. The remaining tent city residents and their and supporters rallied against the City’s court injunction to dismantle the site, before they marched to a new site in Thornton Park.

World Rugby Sevens Series

With no time remaining in the second half, North Vancouver’s Adam Zaruba scored a game-tying try with no time remaining in the second half, before Nathan Hirayama kicked the game-winning convert to earn an upset victory over Australia in their second game of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver on Mar. 13, 2016.

All-women kitchens

Meeru Dhalwala and Head Kitchen Manager Amarjeet Gill discuss menu changes, staffing and how their kids are doing as they sit on the floor of the kitchen of the at the Vij's restaurant Cambie street location.

Chinese political prisoner

Jinhuan Wang, whose brother has been a Chinese political prisoner for 14 years, spoke to Metro about her fight for his freedom and for human rights at her Port Coquitlam home in October 2016.

Indigenous medical care