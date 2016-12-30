Emma, Olivia, Oliver and Ethan favoured names for B.C. babies

VICTORIA — Oliver has climbed to the front of list for names of baby boys in British Columbia for the first time.

The Vital Statistics Agency says its latest tally for names shows that Emma and Olivia were the most chosen names for girls in 2015.

Rounding out the top five female names were Emily, Sophia and Ava.

For boys, Ethan, Liam, Benjamin and Lucas were the top names selected by parents.

There were 44,405 babies born in 2015 in the province, consisting of 22,819 boys and 21,586 girls.