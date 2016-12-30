New Year's Resolutions: songwriter Dan Mangan says 2017 chance to 'see all the inspiring beauty around us'
Metro asked Vancouver public figures for their resolutions for 2017 — and what keeps them hopeful after a year panned by many as a bit of a write-off.
Ahead of New Year's Day, Metro asked several Vancouver artists and public figures for some of their resolutions for 2017 — and what keeps them hopeful after a year that's been panned by many as a bit of a write-off.
Here's what Vancouver indie music icon Dan Mangan — a two-time JUNO Award winner whose 2015 album Club Meds earned critical acclaim — wanted to share with Metro's readers.
The songwriter's responses are edited for clarity. But not for run-on sentences.
Metro: What are your New Years resolutions — both personal and for the world?
Dan Mangan: To try to find some hopefulness in this joint.
It’s like we live just right above this really amazing and popular bar that really is actually pretty neat, but has become a bit too self aware, defensive and paranoid, and the bartender fell asleep and let all the rowdiest and most annoying hooligans take control of the bar, and now they’re just slapping each other on the back doing Jägerbombs and yelling about grabbing pussy, and even though there are some good people down there, they’re just so stunned at the whole scene that they’re just sitting beneath the dartboard, wondering when their Uber will get here so they can go home, but the thing is that it’s such a blizzard outside that the roads are closed and their Ubers are never going to get there so they’re just taking prescription meds, hoping they can fall asleep for a long time and then when they wake up, maybe it will all be over, and now we can’t get any sleep either because even though there’s a little bit of sound-proofing between the bar below and our apartment, the thing is that we’re really quite close and all the cracks in the ceiling between the bar and our apartment are leaking in all this noise and the music is so loud, so very loud, and they’re making so much racket and we’d like to think that if we just put in earplugs that we might get some rest, but they just keep playing “Livin' On A Prayer” so freaking loud over and over and over again and man oh man do I hate Bon Jovi, and the truth is that oddly we need this bar to succeed because if it fails then eventually they’re going to realize that they really made a mess of it and then they’re going to come storming up the stairs demanding our apartment and all of its clean water.
Or something.
Any advice you may have for people who want to make things better but feel discouraged in today's context?
Avoid run on sentences. And hyperbole. And trust that everything is going to be okay. Because it usually is. Except when it isn’t.
What gives you hope for next year?
That every generation feels like it’s really going to be the one to end it all. The newspapers have always printed headlines in bold text. It’s always been now. We’re perpetually at the boiling point.
We have to choose to see all the inspiring beauty around us, because it’s there. It’s always there. Kindness. Generosity. Art. Compassion. When you adjust the focus of your eyes, the object in front of you doesn’t change — just your perception of it.
How will you be celebrating New Year's?
Last year, I was in bed by 11 p.m. I’ll be dreaming of Ryan Seacrest, or whatever viral Youtube star they get to host the Times Square ball drop.