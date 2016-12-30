New Year's Resolutions: songwriter Dan Mangan says 2017 chance to 'see all the inspiring beauty around us'

It’s like we live just right above this really amazing and popular bar that really is actually pretty neat, but has become a bit too self aware, defensive and paranoid, and the bartender fell asleep and let all the rowdiest and most annoying hooligans take control of the bar, and now they’re just slapping each other on the back doing Jägerbombs and yelling about grabbing pussy, and even though there are some good people down there, they’re just so stunned at the whole scene that they’re just sitting beneath the dartboard, wondering when their Uber will get here so they can go home, but the thing is that it’s such a blizzard outside that the roads are closed and their Ubers are never going to get there so they’re just taking prescription meds, hoping they can fall asleep for a long time and then when they wake up, maybe it will all be over, and now we can’t get any sleep either because even though there’s a little bit of sound-proofing between the bar below and our apartment, the thing is that we’re really quite close and all the cracks in the ceiling between the bar and our apartment are leaking in all this noise and the music is so loud, so very loud, and they’re making so much racket and we’d like to think that if we just put in earplugs that we might get some rest, but they just keep playing “Livin' On A Prayer” so freaking loud over and over and over again and man oh man do I hate Bon Jovi, and the truth is that oddly we need this bar to succeed because if it fails then eventually they’re going to realize that they really made a mess of it and then they’re going to come storming up the stairs demanding our apartment and all of its clean water.