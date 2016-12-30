New Year's Resolutions: violinist Hannah Epperson says 2017 year to extend 'circles of welcome and inclusion'

Ahead of New Year's Day, Metro asked several Vancouver artists and public figures for some of their resolutions for 2017 — and what keeps them hopeful after a year that's been panned by many as a bit of a write-off.

Related stories:

Here's what the Vancouver violin-and-loop pedal virtuoso and self-described 'sonic weaver' Hannah Epperson — whose latest album Upsweep was just released in September — wanted to share with Metro's readers.

Metro: What are your New Years resolutions — both personal and for the world?

Hannah Epperson: Take more walks with comrades; exult in the kinetic cadences of dialogue in real motion. Answer phone calls; swallow my petty fear of disappointing others by saying no sometimes. Hydrate; feeling withered at the end of 2016? Remember that water is the LITERAL lubricant of life.

Any advice you may have for people who want to make things better but feel discouraged in today's context?

I think we're all feeling the increasingly titanic weight of a world in distress, which has reached a new apogee this year — climate change, fake news, American elections, refugee crises, Aleppo, the Pulse shootings in Orlando, David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Carrie Fisher …

This is the advice I would give then: Participate in narratives that don't revolve around you. Extend your circles of welcome and inclusion. Forsake the callous luxury of neutrality.

None of us can take the weight of the world on alone, nor can we expect ourselves to do so effectively, no matter how many sun salutations we knock off the to-do list.

What gives you hope for next year?

I'm not so sure hope is something passively up for grabs.

I think hope is a practice of active perception — a way of positively and constructively engaging with the world that exists outside one's self. It can be a really difficult framework to hold on to, the more you know about the darknesses of humanity and history.

But hope is in everything: it's a spring shoot pushing through snow and detritus; a beautiful ribbon a lover ties around his partner's ankle; salmon swimming upstream to spawn and die; or veterans travelling to Standing Rock to shield water protectors in freezing temperatures.

There is so much to love in this life and, when we let ourselves do so freely and unencumbered, we can muster the energy, grit and resourcefulness we need to defend what we love. This gives me hope.

What album or song do you want to listen to as the New Year arrives?