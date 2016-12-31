Dog finds human bone in park near UBC

VANCOUVER — Police say human remains have been discovered in a park near the University of British Columbia.

University RCMP say a family was out for a walk in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Park on Friday afternoon when their dog came out of the forest with what appeared to be a human bone.

The family contacted police and officers began searching the heavily wooded area.

RCMP say forensic examination confirms that the bone is human.

Police say the origin of the bone is undetermined at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.