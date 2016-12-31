Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

VALEMOUNT, B.C. — Police say a snowmobiler has died after he was caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

RCMP say they were called about the slide near the boundary between B.C. and Alberta Friday afternoon.

Officers were told a male on a snowmobile had been caught in the avalanche and died.

Police say search and rescue teams were sent out, but determined the scene was too unstable and that recovery efforts would have to wait until the area was safe.

The man's identity has not been released.