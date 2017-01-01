A look ahead to the biggest stories of 2017

Metro asked three expert commentators what they predict will be the biggest issue affecting the region over the coming year. Of course, the coming provincial election was top of mind, but since that affects all facets of life, we asked our panel to narrow the answer down to a single topic. Here are the stories they’re looking out for in 2017.

The Issue:

Battle against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline

The expert:

Doug MacArthur, director of Simon Fraser University’s Public Policy Program

The federal government’s contentious approval of the proposed Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was just the tip of the iceberg.

Over the coming year, MacArthur expects the ongoing opposition against the project to build as government tries to convince the public it is in British Columbia’s best interests and Kinder Morgan preps for construction.

If lawsuits against the way the National Energy Board process unfolded are unsuccessful and the proponent pushes forward without First Nations consent, MacArthur said the amount of backlash could rival that of the Clayoquot Sound logging protests of 1993, one of the largest-ever acts of civil disobedience in Canada that involved more than 800 arrests.

“It may be even a bigger story than Clayoquot, because that was sort of in the wilderness and this cuts right through Metro Vancouver,” said MacArthur. “First Nations have the same interests here as the municipalities who are opposed to the project and the environmentalists, so that’s a pretty formidable opposition. I have a feeling that Kinder Morgan will at some point decide to do something on the ground, and that’s what could create the focus for a full-blown confrontation.”

Politically, MacArthur expects a lot of pressure placed on the B.C. Liberals to announce its support for the pipeline by the election, and the federal government trying hard to undo the “sense of anger and betrayal” many British Columbians feel about the decision to grant the pipeline its approval.

All of that will keep Kinder Morgan’s pipeline in the news throughout 2017.

“It will be the biggest story, that’s not going to go away,” said MacArthur. “A year from now, I think there’s going to be enough delays that it’s going to start to raise questions as to whether this project is going to ever happen. It’s going to depend on how those pressure points of opposition are going to be managed.”

The issue:

The Broadway Line and Metro Vancouver’s future at stake

The expert:

Gordon Price, director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program

TransLink and the Metro Vancouver mayors recently passed a $2-billion transit plan for the region, one that doesn’t include a rapid transit line through Broadway, light rapid transit in Surrey or a replacement for the Pattullo Bridge.

So who will pay for those projects, and how, will become an urgent and potentially heated debated in 2017 as a proposed investment plan is expected by the end of the year.

Price says that debate will extend beyond the scope of those projects, pit the province against municipalities and spark a bigger discussion about the direction the region is heading in.

“It’s breathtaking that the Broadway line isn’t the number one priority by all political parties at all levels right now,” said Price. “If you look at the levers and foundations that are most attractive for our economy – research, education, medical, corporate services, tech, anything that is job generating and high-value – it’s literally along the Broadway corridor. And when you’re looking at places where we’re losing productivity and dealing with the most congestion, it’s along that transit route yet we’re thinking of throwing billions of dollars at a massive bridge that takes you to agricultural land [in Delta]? It’s absurd.”

Tied into that debate are issues like housing affordability, generational inequality and regional planning.

Without a unified vision and plan from government, First Nations, developers and entities like the port, tackling those issues will be difficult and the region will continue growing without a clear narrative.

“If that’s our future, can we at least have a discussion about it? To me, that would be a breakthrough story for net year, to come up with a real recognition of where we’re going in this region,” said Price. “The decision [not to build freeways] in the 1960s was certainly a complicated story, but that was one of those moments where we were deciding our future and I think we need another one of those. That should be the story of 2017.”

The issue:

Vancouver’s viaducts and empty homes tax

The expert:

Trish Kelly, Metro’s “City Holler” civic affairs columnist

As the region tries to salvage its 10-year transit plan, the City of Vancouver is also in for a year that will have major implications on its future going forward.

The Concord Pacific-owned lands around False Creek have sat empty for decades, to the chagrin of many nearby residents waiting for amenities in that area, and remains the largest tract of undeveloped land anywhere near the city’s downtown core.

Until now, the developer has held off on moving forward with projects until city hall decides once and for all what to do about the viaducts that cut over that land.

Staff have proposed tearing the iconic viaducts down and the final decision will finally come to a head in 2017, according to Kelly.

“I think the biggest story is going to be around the viaducts,” she said. “Now that the Evergreen Line is finally open, we should be seeing a reduction in traffic downtown. At least, that’s what the city staff report says. Each time there has been an addition to the SkyTrain system, we see a double-digit reduction in traffic. So I think this year we’ll either see this theory prove out and justify the removal of the viaducts, or kill the idea.”

Once that decision is out of the way, Kelly says the city will be able to start plotting a plan forward for the False Creek flats.

Another city story that will once again make headlines (it dominated Vancouver news in 2016) is housing.

The city’s empty homes tax goes into effect in 2017, with the intention of penalizing property owners who choose to leave their investments sitting empty instead of renting them out to people in need of homes while vacancy rates are at a record low.

Everyone will be keeping a close eye on Vancouver to see if the tax has any effect on vacancy rates and the region’s housing crunch, Kelly says.

Sidebar:

5 Indigenous stories to watch

MMIW INQUIRY - Canada's long-awaited inquiry into the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will begin next year, with testimony from families starting in the spring.

TREATIES - The B.C. Treaty Commission has said at least eight bands could be nearing agreements next year with plans to expedite the process, while other nations are rejecting the process altogether.

SITE C - The massive Site C hydroelectric dam on the Peace River has already been approved by government, but with a provincial election in May and ongoing calls to Trudeau by Indigenous leaders, environmental and human rights groups to halt the project, it's sure to keep making headlines next year.

CHILD WELFARE - B.C. has recently committed in November to giving First Nations control of child welfare in their communities, while advocate Cindy Blackstock continues to fight the federal government to fix ongoing discrimination against Indigenous children on reserve.

LANGUAGE - B.C. is home to most of Canada's Indigenous languages, and they're also disappearing the fastest despite community efforts at preservation -- now, eyes are on what will come of a federal Indigenous Languages Act announced this December.