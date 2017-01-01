How to take care of your mental health after the holidays

The holidays can be a stressful time of year for many but it can be even tougher for some people after presents have been opened, relatives leave and everyday life resumes.

December can trigger depression, anxiety, or just an overall decrease in mental wellness, said Sarah Hamid-Balma, director of mental health promotion at Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. office.

“Sometimes people aren’t really aware or they think they just have to plough through the holidays and they neglect their mental health,” she told Metro.

“The big thing we ask people to do is if they are not feeling themselves and it’s lasting a couple of weeks […] then we would suggest you talk to someone and get help.”

Factors that can make it difficult for people to cope include financial stress, unmet expectations about the holidays, losing a loved one, or overindulging on sweets and alcohol, she said.

“None of us are immune and especially this time of year, because the stress can trigger a whole bunch of things. It can bring on physical illness as well as mental illness.”

Here are a few things people can do to take care of their mental health.

Self care

General self-care can have a direct effect on people’s mental health, said Hamid-Balma.

“Getting enough sleep, but not too much, getting outside, getting exercise, connecting with people you like to spend time with, watching how much caffeine, alcohol, sugar and fat you are taking in – for some people [these things] have a dramatic impact on their mood.”

Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness can be useful as well, especially for people experiencing depression over regret or anxiety over the future.

“Its just a really effective technique on how to be in the present,” said Hamid-Balma.

Make plans

For those who feel uneasy about an empty calendar all of a sudden, making plans can help. Even small events like a movie date with a partner, attending a book club meeting, or going ice skating with the kids can make a big difference, she said.

“If you feel a little bit of that restlessness because of all the build up and now I have nothing else to look forward to, then plan something else.”

Resolutions

Consider including mental health in New Year’s resolutions because those type of issues can come up at any time, said Hamid-Balma.

“[December] is not the only time of year where people feel stress,” she said.

“Its important to think of mental health year round.”

Bounceback

People can access a mental health coach via a free program called Bounceback. All people need is a referral from a family doctor.