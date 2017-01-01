News / Vancouver

In photos: Vancouverites ring in 2017 with "refreshing" Polar Bear Swim

Clad in bikinis, board shorts, Santa suits and Trump wigs, Vancouverites took the plunge into the frigid waters of English Bay on January 1, 2017

Jen St. Denis

Since 1920, Vancouver residents have gathered on the ice-cold sand of English Bay, stripped down and run with clenched fists and screwed-up faces into the surf. In the age of Instagram, the swimmers are followed closely by a phalanx of friends and family, cameras and phones in hand, to document the moment goose flesh hits water. 

Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis

Suzy Oatt lives on the Sunshine Coast and has started her New Year with a polar bear swim for the past 20 years. She calls the experience "refreshing."

Some swimmers take a quick dip, while others head out to sea for an invigorating swim.

Jen St. Denis

Some swimmers take a quick dip, while others head out to sea for an invigorating swim.

Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis

