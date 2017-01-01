In photos: Vancouverites ring in 2017 with "refreshing" Polar Bear Swim
Clad in bikinis, board shorts, Santa suits and Trump wigs, Vancouverites took the plunge into the frigid waters of English Bay on January 1, 2017
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Since 1920, Vancouver residents have gathered on the ice-cold sand of English Bay, stripped down and run with clenched fists and screwed-up faces into the surf. In the age of Instagram, the swimmers are followed closely by a phalanx of friends and family, cameras and phones in hand, to document the moment goose flesh hits water.